Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Occidental Petroleum Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.08. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.99 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OXY. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.42.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $55.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $63.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.50 and its 200 day moving average is $40.66. The company has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.06.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

