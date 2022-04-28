Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Decreased by Capital One Financial

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of APA in a report released on Monday, April 25th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.52.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

APA has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on APA from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.39.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $39.97 on Thursday. APA has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 4.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in APA by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 15.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in APA by 116.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,378 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in APA by 11.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in APA by 7.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 447,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after acquiring an additional 31,375 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

