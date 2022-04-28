Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Cut by Analyst

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. US Capital Advisors has a “Buy” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

CEQP stock opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 3.15. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.41). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,518,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $207,429,000 after purchasing an additional 255,497 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,379,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,640,000 after purchasing an additional 185,329 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,795,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,537,000 after purchasing an additional 100,507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,862,000 after purchasing an additional 279,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,085,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,962,000 after purchasing an additional 117,070 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a boost from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -119.05%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

