Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for DCP Midstream, LP Increased by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of DCP Midstream in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DCP Midstream’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

DCP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:DCP opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.54. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 3.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 98.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,603,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,865,000 after acquiring an additional 391,216 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,776,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $163,075,000 after buying an additional 488,900 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,971,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $99,730,000 after buying an additional 309,028 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,997,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,882,000 after buying an additional 44,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,943,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,877,000 after buying an additional 96,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

