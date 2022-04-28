Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for goeasy Ltd. Cut by Desjardins (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for goeasy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.65. Desjardins also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.81 EPS.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.62 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$234.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$230.07 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of goeasy in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, goeasy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$210.63.

TSE:GSY opened at C$114.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.19, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$132.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$160.82. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$112.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$218.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

