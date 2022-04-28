Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:GREE)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Greenidge Generation in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Greenidge Generation’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Greenidge Generation alerts:

GREE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Greenidge Generation in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenidge Generation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GREE opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.65. Greenidge Generation has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GREE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter worth $10,581,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter worth $6,168,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Greenidge Generation in the 4th quarter worth $3,283,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter worth $4,856,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Greenidge Generation by 271.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 154,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 113,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates an integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility in the Town of Torrey, New York. It owns and operates data centers for bitcoin mining and blockchain services. As of September 30, 2021, the company had approximately 15,300 miners. It also generates and distributes electricity through a natural gas power generation facility with an installed capacity of 106 megawatt located in New York.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.