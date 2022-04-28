Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $210.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $81.30 on Thursday. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 89,404 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,097,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after buying an additional 34,039 shares in the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $197,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.99%.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

