Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Cut by Analyst

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mercer International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. Mercer International had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $518.96 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MERC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercer International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Mercer International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its stake in Mercer International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 429,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Mercer International by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mercer International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercer International news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 7,700 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,252.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.67%.

About Mercer International (Get Rating)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.