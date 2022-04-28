Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Moderna, Inc. Reduced by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Moderna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $7.70. SVB Leerink has a “Underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.61 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $8.56 EPS.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MRNA. Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $142.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 12-month low of $122.01 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.18.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $341,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,621,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,054 shares of company stock valued at $32,244,814 over the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

