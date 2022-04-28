Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Nektar Therapeutics Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Nektar Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.87). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NKTR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $20.66. The company has a market cap of $793.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 271,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 46,868 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 238,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 36,578 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,350,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $119,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $53,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

