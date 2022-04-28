Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.08. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.99 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.42.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $55.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.06. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $63.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day moving average of $40.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

