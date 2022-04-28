Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Increased by Analyst

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Griffin Securities raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Cadence Design Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.58.

CDNS opened at $153.41 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,520,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,873,868,000 after acquiring an additional 264,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,787,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,623,000 after acquiring an additional 280,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,343,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $993,732,000 after acquiring an additional 188,050 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,132,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,204,000 after acquiring an additional 183,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,144,000 after acquiring an additional 852,450 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.80, for a total value of $6,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,956,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,043 shares of company stock valued at $31,402,794 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

