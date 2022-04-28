Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated Reduced by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Texas Instruments in a report released on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.35. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TXN. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.05.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $169.39 on Thursday. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $160.50 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXN. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 136.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $205,000. Tamar Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.4% in the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 69,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

