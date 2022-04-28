Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Upland Software, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Upland Software in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Upland Software’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.44 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

Shares of UPLD opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $448.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $51.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,430,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,330,000 after acquiring an additional 29,555 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,105,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after acquiring an additional 13,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after acquiring an additional 83,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 9,888.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 729,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

