Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Decreased by Wedbush

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Verint Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. Wedbush also issued estimates for Verint Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

VRNT opened at $53.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.30. Verint Systems has a one year low of $41.46 and a one year high of $56.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -769.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 10,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $515,009.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,826.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $2,025,658.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 976,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,302,626.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,116 shares of company stock worth $5,354,750 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

