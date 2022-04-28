Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.14. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $8.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $37.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $42.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $48.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.09.

AMP stock opened at $266.21 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $236.35 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.62 and its 200-day moving average is $299.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,468,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,773,000 after acquiring an additional 45,978 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,775,000 after buying an additional 29,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,689,000 after buying an additional 183,996 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,620,000 after buying an additional 61,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,296,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,522,000 after buying an additional 34,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

