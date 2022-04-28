Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Issued By DA Davidson

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Crane in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CR. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of CR opened at $95.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.55. Crane has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $114.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Crane by 96.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,215,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,205,000 after buying an additional 596,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter worth $52,606,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crane in the third quarter worth $28,516,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Crane by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,552,000 after purchasing an additional 273,292 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 2,532.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 250,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 241,144 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

