Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for HomeStreet, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HomeStreet in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HMST. B. Riley reduced their price objective on HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $40.43 on Thursday. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $57.40. The stock has a market cap of $756.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average of $49.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $149,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter worth $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

