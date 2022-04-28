Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for PJT Partners Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for PJT Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PJT. Wolfe Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PJT Partners from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

PJT opened at $67.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.98. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $54.48 and a 1-year high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PJT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $819,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in PJT Partners by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 24,087 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in PJT Partners by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners (Get Rating)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.