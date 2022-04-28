Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Issued By DA Davidson

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CATY. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $41.20 on Thursday. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.48.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 41.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 145.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

About Cathay General Bancorp (Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.