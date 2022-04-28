Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the information services provider will earn $25.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $24.71. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,075.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $27.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $114.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $139.16 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,293.88.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,285.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,646.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2,773.70. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Alphabet has a one year low of $2,193.62 and a one year high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,381,257,000 after acquiring an additional 116,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $14,477,662,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,317,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,869,912,000 after purchasing an additional 101,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,186,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,698 shares of company stock valued at $20,324,689 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

