Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Ares Capital Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ares Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group upgraded Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.80 on Thursday. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $18.23 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.10.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 70.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 47.73%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

