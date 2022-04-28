Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Increased by Analyst

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Armstrong World Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.32. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.61 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

AWI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

NYSE:AWI opened at $86.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $85.19 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 24.08%.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $129,825.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,990.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

