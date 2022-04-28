Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Increased by Analyst

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Armstrong World Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $86.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.22. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $85.19 and a one year high of $118.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth $36,000. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $129,825.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,990.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.08%.

About Armstrong World Industries (Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.