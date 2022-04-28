Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Increased by Analyst

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Avery Dennison in a report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.39. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.22 EPS.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.17.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $181.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $156.51 and a 52-week high of $229.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

