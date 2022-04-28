Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

CATY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $41.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.48. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.24. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 86.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 44,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 20,846 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. 68.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

