Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Raised by Oppenheimer

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centene in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.43. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centene’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.79 EPS.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.61.

CNC opened at $80.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $89.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,456,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Centene by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,593,000 after buying an additional 3,717,875 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Centene by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,602,000 after buying an additional 2,234,509 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Centene by 8,192.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,640,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,169,000 after buying an additional 1,620,635 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Centene by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,798,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,829,000 after buying an additional 1,599,740 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

