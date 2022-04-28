Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $9.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $9.13. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,925.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2022 earnings at $9.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $33.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $44.24 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,948.82.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,475.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.38, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,277.41 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,525.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,615.97.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.36 earnings per share.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.