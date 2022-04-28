Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Raised by William Blair

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CVRx in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.53). William Blair also issued estimates for CVRx’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.02) EPS.

CVRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.37.

NASDAQ:CVRX opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16. CVRx has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49).

In other news, Director Kirk G. Nielsen acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirk G. Nielsen acquired 26,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $211,139.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 70,067 shares of company stock worth $556,819.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVRX. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CVRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in CVRx by 15.2% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 230,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 30,420 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of CVRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,743,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of CVRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

