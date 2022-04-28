Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Lifted by Analyst

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First National Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$339.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$174.10 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.57.

TSE:FN opened at C$37.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,176.75, a quick ratio of 8.93 and a current ratio of 9.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.26. First National Financial has a 52 week low of C$35.65 and a 52 week high of C$53.25.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 13,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$40.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,101.33. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,736,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$312,624,974.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 70.83%.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company's residential mortgages, includes single family and multi-unit. It provides its services online. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

