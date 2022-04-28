Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Boosted by KeyCorp

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hexcel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HXL. UBS Group raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.78.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $55.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.83. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.54%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in Hexcel by 6.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 18.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 22.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 96,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 120.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 15,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

