Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HMST. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

HMST stock opened at $40.43 on Thursday. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $57.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.98.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 851,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,264,000 after buying an additional 132,270 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in HomeStreet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 792,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in HomeStreet by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 586,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,477,000 after purchasing an additional 127,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 8.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,543,000 after buying an additional 37,147 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,287,000 after buying an additional 204,160 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $149,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

