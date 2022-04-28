Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Medpace Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Medpace in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $330.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Medpace stock opened at $130.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.50 and a 200-day moving average of $183.54. Medpace has a 52 week low of $126.94 and a 52 week high of $231.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

