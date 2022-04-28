Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Medpace Holdings, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Medpace in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.36. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $130.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.54. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $126.94 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.43. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $330.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 67.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 126.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

