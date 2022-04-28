Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Cut by Analyst

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for MicroStrategy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $640.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $385.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.62. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $307.19 and a 52 week high of $891.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.08.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($9.99). The firm had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 104.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in MicroStrategy by 728.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

