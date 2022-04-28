Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sensata Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of ST stock opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average of $56.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $975.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,615,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,725,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,200,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $259,108,000 after acquiring an additional 926,093 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,031,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,873,000 after acquiring an additional 730,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,016,000. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

