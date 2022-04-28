Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Reduced by Analyst

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Snap in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). Wedbush also issued estimates for Snap’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE SNAP opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.36. Snap has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $36,242,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $329,691.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,393,234 shares of company stock worth $80,926,353 in the last quarter.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after buying an additional 3,833,307 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Snap by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,070,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,293,000 after purchasing an additional 563,111 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,816,000 after purchasing an additional 452,936 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
