Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Raised by Analyst

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Waste Management in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.43.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $167.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.09. The company has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $135.03 and a 12-month high of $168.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,028 shares of company stock worth $6,150,606. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

