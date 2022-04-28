Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Activision Blizzard, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

ATVI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Edward Jones lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $76.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $99.46. The firm has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day moving average is $73.57.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244,622 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $507,115,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,230 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 593.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758,536 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

