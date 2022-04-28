Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Waste Management, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Waste Management in a report released on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.46. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday. lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.57.

NYSE:WM opened at $167.45 on Thursday. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $135.03 and a 52 week high of $168.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.22 and a 200-day moving average of $157.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,606 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $1,636,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

