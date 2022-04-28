Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Lowered by Analyst

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Allegion in a report released on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALLE. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

ALLE opened at $116.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.58. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $105.06 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.67 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 39,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Allegion by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegion in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,929,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegion (Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.