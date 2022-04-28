Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Boosted by William Blair

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.70 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.58. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $7.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $25.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.32 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $7.61 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.09.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $266.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.62 and a 200 day moving average of $299.15. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $236.35 and a one year high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.43 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total transaction of $17,788,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,466,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 917.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 679,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,102,000 after acquiring an additional 613,070 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $137,568,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 85.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,490,000 after acquiring an additional 201,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 886,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,473,000 after acquiring an additional 200,285 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

