Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AXTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Vertical Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

NYSE AXTA opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

