Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Increased by Analyst

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Capital One Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COF. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.70.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $124.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.29. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $119.88 and a 52-week high of $177.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 56,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 100.0% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 45,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

