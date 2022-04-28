Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Dorman Products in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ FY2022 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DORM. StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barrington Research raised Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $96.65 on Thursday. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $88.43 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $401.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.84 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

