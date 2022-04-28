Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Lowered by Analyst

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.76 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.54 billion.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FM. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.75.

TSE:FM opened at C$35.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.37. The company has a market cap of C$24.40 billion and a PE ratio of 23.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$20.67 and a twelve month high of C$45.38.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 0.01%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.53%.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total transaction of C$1,136,662.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,201,299.26. Also, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.64, for a total transaction of C$3,152,328.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$226,922,094. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,201 shares of company stock worth $11,371,329.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

