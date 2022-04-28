Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. Cut by Analyst (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

K has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cormark upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$7.65 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.69.

K opened at C$6.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.33. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$6.32 and a one year high of C$10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.38 billion and a PE ratio of 30.19.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion.

In related news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 24,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.16, for a total value of C$175,785.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,725,287 shares in the company, valued at C$19,513,054.92. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,003 shares of company stock valued at $372,110.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 56.07%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

