Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KGC. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.36.

NYSE KGC opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.97. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $8.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 435,736 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 6.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,363 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 164.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 318,987 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 198,241 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 38.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,630 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 537.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,395,005 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

