Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Northern Trust Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Northern Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.11. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NTRS. Citigroup cut their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $149.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $107.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $102.39 and a 52-week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 107.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 89.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 243,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,220,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 25.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

