Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Boosted by Capital One Financial

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.61. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.45.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -4.94%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 58,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $904,678.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 17,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $304,153.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,019.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 526,380 shares of company stock valued at $8,184,957 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 155,911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 69.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 427,789 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 152.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 19.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

